Side effect(s) of Aliskiren and hydrochlorothiazide

Body As A Whole
-
Weakness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Inflammation of pancreas, jaundice, cramping and gastric irritation.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Hypersensitivity
-
Bruising, sensitivity to light, hives, tissue death, fever, respiratory distress, lung swelling/inflammation and shock.
Metabolic
-
Increased level sugar.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle spasm.
Central Nervous System
-
Restlessness.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney failure, kidney impairment and kidney inflammation.
Skin
-
Skin inflammation and skin death.
Eye and ENT
-
Blurred vision.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.