Side effect(s) of Aliskiren and hydrochlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Aliskiren and hydrochlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Weakness.- Inflammation of pancreas, jaundice, cramping and gastric irritation.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Bruising, sensitivity to light, hives, tissue death, fever, respiratory distress, lung swelling/inflammation and shock.- Increased level sugar.- Muscle spasm.- Restlessness.- Kidney failure, kidney impairment and kidney inflammation.- Skin inflammation and skin death.- Blurred vision.* Avoid excess dosage.