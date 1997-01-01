Side effect(s) of Alglucosidase

Read the side effects of Alglucosidase as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most common
-
Hives, diarrhea, vomiting, difficulty in breathing, itching, rash, throat and neck pain.
Blood and lymphatic
-
Swollen glands.
Eye and ENT
-
Hearing loss, ear discomfort or pain and blurred vision.
♦
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, abdominal pain,
indigestion and vomiting.
General
-
Chest discomfort or pain, injection site reactions, uneasiness and swelling in the extremities.
Immune system
-
Anaphylaxis, infections and stomach inflammation.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection, procedural complications and procedural pain.
Metabolic
-
Decreased potassium level in blood.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle twitching, musculoskeletal pain and musculoskeletal stiffness or tightness.
Central Nervous system
-
Drowsiness and tremor.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney stones.
Respiratory
-
Shortness of breath during exercise and nosebleed.
Skin
-
Increased sweating.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.