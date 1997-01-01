Side effect(s) of Alglucosidase

♦

abdominal pain,

Read the side effects of Alglucosidase as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Hives, diarrhea, vomiting, difficulty in breathing, itching, rash, throat and neck pain.- Swollen glands.- Hearing loss, ear discomfort or pain and blurred vision.- Constipation,indigestion and vomiting.- Chest discomfort or pain, injection site reactions, uneasiness and swelling in the extremities.- Anaphylaxis, infections and stomach inflammation.- Upper respiratory tract infection, procedural complications and procedural pain.- Decreased potassium level in blood.- Muscle twitching, musculoskeletal pain and musculoskeletal stiffness or tightness.- Drowsiness and tremor.- Kidney stones.- Shortness of breath during exercise and nosebleed.- Increased sweating.*Avoid excess dosage.