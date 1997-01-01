Side effect(s) of Alfuzosin

Read the side effects of Alfuzosin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, dizziness and lack of energy.- Low blood pressure, fainting, fast heart rate, chest pain and flushing.- Nausea, stomach pain, constipation: Difficulty in breathing in case of allergic reaction, runny nose (rhinitis), cough and upper respiratory tract infections.: Rashes and hives: Erectile dysfunction, painful erection and impotence: Blurred vision; a condition called intraoperative floppy iris syndrome may occur in patients undergoing cataract surgery who were taking alfuzosinAvoid excess dosage. Alfuzosin does not cure the condition as a whole but provides relief and reduces the symptoms of benign prostate hyperplasia (enlarged prostate).Do not consume grapefruit juice with alfuzosin to avoid possible side effects of the drug.Inform the doctor before undergoing any dental or eye surgery, if you are taking alfuzosin.