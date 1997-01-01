Side effect(s) of Alfentanil Hydrochloride Injection

Read the side effects of Alfentanil Hydrochloride Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Respiratory depression and skeletal muscle rigidity.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rhythm, slow heart rate, high blood pressure, low blood pressure, fast heart rate.
Musculoskeletal
-
Chest wall rigidity, skeletal muscle movements.
Respiratory
-
Postoperative respiratory depression.
Central Nervous System
-
Blurred vision, dizziness, sleepiness/postoperative sedation.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.