Side effect(s) of Alemtuzumab

Read the side effects of Alemtuzumab as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abnormal decrease in white blood cells, platelets and anemia.- Fever, chills and infections.- Hives, rash and redness.- Low blood pressure, high blood pressure and fast heart rate.- Headache, tremor, sleeplessness and anxiety.- Difficulty in breathing.- Diarrhea.* Avoid excess dosage.