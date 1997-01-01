Side effect(s) of Alemtuzumab

Read the side effects of Alemtuzumab as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood and Lymphatic
-
Abnormal decrease in white blood cells, platelets and anemia.
General
-
Fever, chills and infections.
Skin
-
Hives, rash and redness.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, high blood pressure and fast heart rate.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, tremor, sleeplessness and anxiety.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.