Side effect(s) of Aldesleukin

Read the side effects of Aldesleukin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Chills, fever, uneasiness, weakness, swelling of the face, arms, hands, feet, ankles, or lower legs, infection, abdominal pain, acidity and abdominal bloating.- Elevated liver enzymes, low calcium levels in blood, abnormal magnesium levels, weight gain and fluid retention.- Low blood pressure and fast/irregular heart rate.- Dilatation of blood vessels, confusion, drowsiness, anxiety, seizures, coma and dizziness.- Diarrhea, mouth ulcer, nausea, vomit that is bloody or looks like coffee ground, and loss of appetite.- Respiratory disorder, increased cough, runny nose and difficulty in breathing.- Sores in mouth and throat.- Rash, itching and skin inflammation.- Capillary leak (results in the leakage of proteins out of blood), anemia and decrease in white blood cells.- Decreased urination, blood in the stool and black and tarry stools.* Avoid excess dosage.* The solution should be brought to room temperature prior to infusion and used within 48 hours of reconstitution and any unused portion must be discarded as there is no preservative added to it.