Read the side effects of Alclometasone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Itching, burning, redness, dryness, irritation, xerodermia, acne, hypopigmentation, prickly heat, folliculitis, white atrophy, hypertrichosis, reinfection of skin, papular rash.* Avoid excess dosage. Should not be used for long periods of time or on large areas of the body, especially in children.