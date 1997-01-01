Side effect(s) of Albuterol (Salbutamol)

♦

metabolic acidosis

Read the side effects of Albuterol (Salbutamol) as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations.- Sleeplessness, weakness, dizziness, drowsiness.- Fast / slow heart rate, flushing and chest pain.- Muscle cramps, muscle, bone or back pain.- Nausea, worsening of diabetes, vomiting.- Inflammation of bronchus, nose bleed, cough and throat irritation.- Allergic reactions and rash.- Flu symptoms,* This medication may affect blood sugar level; monitor blood sugar level regularly.* Avoid excess dosage.