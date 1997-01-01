Side effect(s) of Albuterol (Salbutamol)

Read the side effects of Albuterol (Salbutamol) as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Tremor, anxiety, headache, muscle cramps, dry mouth, and palpitations.
Central nervous system
-
Sleeplessness, weakness, dizziness, drowsiness.
Heart
-
Fast / slow heart rate, flushing and chest pain.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle cramps, muscle, bone or back pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, worsening of diabetes, vomiting.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of bronchus, nose bleed, cough and throat irritation.
Skin
-
Allergic reactions and rash.
♦ Miscellaneous
-
Flu symptoms, metabolic acidosis
.
Other Precautions :
* This medication may affect blood sugar level; monitor blood sugar level regularly.
* Avoid excess dosage.