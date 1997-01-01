Side effect(s) of Agalsidase

Read the side effects of Agalsidase as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Chills, fever, feeling hot or cold, difficulty in breathing, nausea, swelling of the face, mouth, and throat, flushing, headache, vomiting, tingling, fatigue, itching, pain in extremity, high blood pressure, chest pain, throat tightness, abdominal pain, dizziness, fast heart rate, nasal congestion, diarrhea, muscle pain, back pain, pallor, slow heart rate, hives, low blood pressure, face swelling, rash, and drowsiness.- Upper respiratory tract infection and fungal infection.- Anxiety and depression.- Cough, difficulty in breathing and wheezing.* Avoid excess dosage.