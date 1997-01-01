Side effect(s) of Adefovir Dipivoxil

Read the side effects of Adefovir Dipivoxil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level.
Gastrointestinal
-
Inflammation of pancreas.
Muscuskeletal
-
Muscle pain and softening of bones.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney failure and Fanconi syndrome.
Other Precautions :
* It does not stop the spread of HBV to others; avoid sexual contact, sharing of needles and injection supplies.