Side effect(s) of Adefovir Dipivoxil

Read the side effects of Adefovir Dipivoxil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Weakness, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, indigestion, flatulence, increased creatinine, and decrease in blood phosphate level.- Inflammation of pancreas.- Muscle pain and softening of bones.- Kidney failure and Fanconi syndrome.* It does not stop the spread of HBV to others; avoid sexual contact, sharing of needles and injection supplies.