Side effect(s) of Acrivastine and Pseudoephedrine

Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, nervousness, sleeplessness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, dry mouth/nose/throat, weakness, indigestion, inflammation of pharynx.
Heart
- Increased heart rate, increased blood pressure.
Miscellaneous
-
Increased cough, difficulty in passing urine and painful menstruation.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.
* If you miss a dose of acrivastine/pseudoephedrine, skip the missed dose. Do not take 2 doses at once.