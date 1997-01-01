Side effect(s) of Acrivastine and Pseudoephedrine

Read the side effects of Acrivastine and Pseudoephedrine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, headache, dizziness, nervousness, sleeplessness.- Nausea, dry mouth/nose/throat, weakness, indigestion, inflammation of pharynx.- Increased heart rate, increased blood pressure.- Increased cough, difficulty in passing urine and painful menstruation.* Avoid excess dosage.* If you miss a dose of acrivastine/pseudoephedrine, skip the missed dose. Do not take 2 doses at once.