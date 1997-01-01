Side effect(s) of Acetaminophen and Oxycodone

Read the side effects of Acetaminophen and Oxycodone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Respiratory depression, difficulty in breathing, respiratory arrest, circulatory depression, low blood pressure and shock.- Severe allergic reactions, uneasiness, weakness, fatigue, chest pain, fever, chills, thirst, headache and increased sweating.- High blood pressure, fast/slow heart rate and palpitations.- Lack of consciousness, tremor, tingling, drowsiness, seizures, epilepsy, anxiety, mental impairment, agitation, swelling of the brain, confusion, dizziness, sleeplessness, nervousness, hallucinations, depression, suicidal thoughts and drug abuse.- Indigestion, taste disturbances, abdominal pain, enlarged abdomen, increased sweating, diarrhea, dry mouth, flatulence, gastrointestinal disorders, nausea, vomiting, inflammation of pancreas, intestinal obstruction and constipation.- Liver failure and jaundice.- Hearing loss, ringing in the ear, visual disturbances and redness of eye.- Decreased platelet count.- Decreased/increased sugar level in blood, acidity, alkalosis and dehydration.- Muscle pain and weakness.- Asthma, lung swelling, bronchospasm, respiratory arrest, respiratory depression, pulmonary edema, laryngeal edema and shallow/fast breathing.- Redness, rash, flushing and hives.- Liver inflammation, papillary necrosis, protein in urine, kidney insufficiency, kidney failure and urinary retention.* If condition worsens consult with your doctor.* Avoid excess dosage.