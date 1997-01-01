Side effect(s) of Acetaminophen and Oxycodone

Read the side effects of Acetaminophen and Oxycodone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Serious
-
Respiratory depression, difficulty in breathing, respiratory arrest, circulatory depression, low blood pressure and shock.
Body as a Whole
-
Severe allergic reactions, uneasiness, weakness, fatigue, chest pain, fever, chills, thirst, headache and increased sweating.
Heart
-
High blood pressure, fast/slow heart rate and palpitations.
Central Nervous System
-
Lack of consciousness, tremor, tingling, drowsiness, seizures, epilepsy, anxiety, mental impairment, agitation, swelling of the brain, confusion, dizziness, sleeplessness, nervousness, hallucinations, depression, suicidal thoughts and drug abuse.
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion, taste disturbances, abdominal pain, enlarged abdomen, increased sweating, diarrhea, dry mouth, flatulence, gastrointestinal disorders, nausea, vomiting, inflammation of pancreas, intestinal obstruction and constipation.
Liver
-
Liver failure and jaundice.
Eye and ENT
-
Hearing loss, ringing in the ear, visual disturbances and redness of eye.
Blood
-
Decreased platelet count.
Metabolic
-
Decreased/increased sugar level in blood, acidity, alkalosis and dehydration.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain and weakness.
Respiratory
-
Asthma, lung swelling, bronchospasm, respiratory arrest, respiratory depression, pulmonary edema, laryngeal edema and shallow/fast breathing.
Skin and Appendages
-
Redness, rash, flushing and hives.
Genitourinary
-
Liver inflammation, papillary necrosis, protein in urine, kidney insufficiency, kidney failure and urinary retention.
Other Precautions :
* If condition worsens consult with your doctor.
* Avoid excess dosage.