Side effect(s) of Acetaminophen

Read the side effects of Acetaminophen as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Nausea, stomach pain, loss of appetite, upper stomach pain, dark urine, clay colored stool, allergic reactions, skin rash and kidney impairment.* Avoid excess dosage.* Do not crush or chew extended-release tablets, because it can release the entire drug at once, increasing the risk of side effects.* Also, do not split the tablets unless they have a score line. Swallow the whole or split tablet without crushing or chewing.