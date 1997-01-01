medindia
Side effect(s) of Abemaciclib

Read the side effects of Abemaciclib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Common: Nausea, vomiting, headache, low blood cell counts, stomach pain

Gastrointestinal: Diarrhea, dry mouth, constipation, mouth ulcers, loss of appetite

Cardiovascular: Swelling of the arms or legs, blood clots in the vein

Blood: Decreased level of white blood cells, red blood cells, platelets

Nervous system: Dizziness

Respiratory: Upper respiratory infections, cough

Skin: Rashes, itching, loss of hair

Others: Joint pain, increased level of liver enzymes, weight loss, fever, fatigue or asthenia, high creatinine levels (which normally indicates a problem in the functioning of the kidneys)


Other Precautions : • Do not breastfeed while on abemaciclib therapy and for at least three weeks after the last dose of abemaciclib.
• Women of childbearing age should be tested for pregnancy and treatment with abemaciclib should be started only if the test result is negative.
• If vomiting occurs after taking abemaciclib tablets, do not take another dose but continue with the next scheduled dose.

Abemaciclib - Information

Abemaciclib tablets is a kinase inhibitor which is prescribed to treat women with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor -2 (HER-2) - negative advanced or metastatic cancer of the breast along with fulvestrant (an anti-estrogen medication) in whom the cancer has

