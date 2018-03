Side effect(s) of Abemaciclib

Read the side effects of Abemaciclib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Nausea, vomiting, headache, low blood cell counts, stomach painDiarrhea, dry mouth, constipation, mouth ulcers , loss of appetiteSwelling of the arms or legs, blood clots in the veinDecreased level of white blood cells, red blood cells, plateletsDizzinessUpper respiratory infections, coughRashes, itching, loss of hairJoint pain, increased level of liver enzymes, weight loss, fever, fatigue or asthenia, high creatinine levels (which normally indicates a problem in the functioning of the kidneys)Do not breastfeed while on abemaciclib therapy and for at least three weeks after the last dose of abemaciclib.Women of childbearing age should be tested for pregnancy and treatment with abemaciclib should be started only if the test result is negative.If vomiting occurs after taking abemaciclib tablets, do not take another dose but continue with the next scheduled dose.