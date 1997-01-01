Side effect(s) of Abemaciclib

Read the side effects of Abemaciclib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Common:
Nausea, vomiting, headache, low blood cell counts, stomach pain
Gastrointestinal:
Diarrhea, dry mouth, constipation, mouth ulcers
, loss of appetite
Cardiovascular:
Swelling of the arms or legs, blood clots in the vein
Blood:
Decreased level of white blood cells, red blood cells, platelets
Nervous system:
Dizziness
Respiratory:
Upper respiratory infections, cough
Skin:
Rashes, itching, loss of hair
Others:
Joint pain, increased level of liver enzymes, weight loss, fever, fatigue
or asthenia, high creatinine levels (which normally indicates a problem in the functioning of the kidneys)
Other Precautions :
• Do not breastfeed while on abemaciclib therapy and for at least three weeks after the last dose of abemaciclib.
• Women of childbearing age should be tested for pregnancy and treatment with abemaciclib should be started only if the test result is negative.
• If vomiting occurs after taking abemaciclib tablets, do not take another dose but continue with the next scheduled dose.