Side effect(s) of Abatacept

Read the side effects of Abatacept as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Infection and cancer.- Headache and dizziness.- Upper respiratory tract infection and inflammation of nasopharynx.- Nausea, indigestion and severe abdominal pain.- Rash, red or painful skin, hives.- Cough, fever, tiredeness, flu-like symptoms, or warm, swelling of the eyes, face, lips, tongue, or throat, back pain, high blood pressure, indigestion, heartburn, night sweats, urinary tract infection, change in the amount of urine and pain in arms and legs.- Upper respiratory tract infection, inflammation of nasopharynx, headache, nausea, diarrhea, cough and abdominal pain.* Avoid excess dosage.* It should not be used as a first-line drug for the treatment.