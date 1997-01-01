Drugs for Wrist Sprain

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Wrist Sprain. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Wrist Sprain

Acetaminophen Acetaminophen is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Diclofenac Sodium and Misoprostol Diclofenac Sodium and Misoprostol is an NSAID, prescribed for pain in the knee joints caused by osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in patients at high risk of developing NSAID-induced gastric and stomach ulcers and their complications.

Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...