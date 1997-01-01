medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Wilson's

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Wilson's . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Wilson's Disease

Dimercaprol

Dimercaprol is a chelating agent, indicated in the treatment of metal poisoning with metals such as arsenic, gold and mercury. It is an adjunct to Calcium Disodium Edetate in lead poisoning, and also an adjunct to penicillamine to copper poisoning and Wilson Disease.
Trade Names :
B A.L. Inj. | B A.L.

Levodopa

Levodopa is an antiparkinson agent, relieves some symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including tremors, stiffness, and slowness of movement. It also may improve your gait, posture, swallowing, speech, handwriting, vigor, alertness, and sense of well-being and may control excess salivation and seborrhoea (oily, crusty, scaly skin). Levodopa is also used to relieve bone pain caused by cancer and to control pain caused by shingles.
Trade Names :
Bidopal | Levopa | Madopar | Madopar -F | Madopar 250 | Manopar | Benspar | Pardopa (10mg/100mg) | Pardopa (25mg/100mg) | Pardopa (25mg/250mg)
More...

Trientine

Trientine is a chelating agent, prescribed for Wilson disease. A chelating agent has the ability to remove heavy metals like copper, lead from the blood. Hence Trientine blocks copper absorption into the body.

Zinc Acetate

Zinc Acetate is a naturally occurring mineral, prescribed for Wilson disease. It blocks copper absorption into the body.
Trade Names :
Acnelak-Clz | Acnelak-Z
Wilson's Disease

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.
About - Causes - Symptoms and Signs - Diagnosis - Treatment - Outlook (Prognosis) - Support Groups - FAQs - Glossary - Reference -


Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.