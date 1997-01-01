Drugs for Wilson's

Dimercaprol is a chelating agent, indicated in the treatment of metal poisoning with metals such as arsenic, gold and mercury. It is an adjunct to Calcium Disodium Edetate in lead poisoning, and also an adjunct to penicillamine to copper poisoning and Wilson Disease.
Trade Names :
Levodopa is an antiparkinson agent, relieves some symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including tremors, stiffness, and slowness of movement. It also may improve your gait, posture, swallowing, speech, handwriting, vigor, alertness, and sense of well-being and may control excess salivation and seborrhoea (oily, crusty, scaly skin). Levodopa is also used to relieve bone pain caused by cancer and to control pain caused by shingles.
Trade Names :
More...
Trientine is a chelating agent, prescribed for Wilson disease. A chelating agent has the ability to remove heavy metals like copper, lead from the blood. Hence Trientine blocks copper absorption into the body.