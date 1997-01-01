Drugs for Wilson's

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Wilson's . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Wilson's Disease

Baclofen Baclofen is a derivative of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), prescribed for severe chronic spasticity. Trade Names : More...

Clonazepam Clonazepam is an anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant, prescribed for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, panic disorder and seizures. Trade Names : More...

Dimercaprol Dimercaprol is a chelating agent, indicated in the treatment of metal poisoning with metals such as arsenic, gold and mercury. It is an adjunct to Calcium Disodium Edetate in lead poisoning, and also an adjunct to penicillamine to copper poisoning and Wilson Disease. Trade Names :

Levodopa Levodopa is an antiparkinson agent, relieves some symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including tremors, stiffness, and slowness of movement. It also may improve your gait, posture, swallowing, speech, handwriting, vigor, alertness, and sense of well-being and may control excess salivation and seborrhoea (oily, crusty, scaly skin). Levodopa is also used to relieve bone pain caused by cancer and to control pain caused by shingles. Trade Names : More...

Penicillamine Penicillamine is a chelating agent (remove heavy metals from the body), prescribed for Wilson disease (excess copper in the body), severe rheumatoid arthritis that has not responded to other treatments, and cystinuria (excess amino acids in the urine, which causes kidney stones). Trade Names :

Trientine Trientine is a chelating agent, prescribed for Wilson disease. A chelating agent has the ability to remove heavy metals like copper, lead from the blood. Hence Trientine blocks copper absorption into the body.