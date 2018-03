Pirfenidone is prescribed for treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which is a severe irreversible disease marked by a progressive decline in lung function. The scarring of lungs is caused by some unknown origin. The exact mechanism of action of pirfenidone is not known. Pirfenidone is thought to reduce the lung fibrosis (scarring and thickening of lungs) by decreasing the release or activity of naturally occurring substances in the body such as certain growth factors.