List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Whiplash and Conditions that Mimic Whiplash. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Whiplash

Acetaminophen Acetaminophen is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Aspirin Aspirin is an analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for pain, heart attack and fever. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Baclofen Baclofen is a derivative of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), prescribed for severe chronic spasticity. Trade Names : More...

Carisoprodol Carisoprodol is a muscle relaxant, for the relief of discomfort associated with acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions. Trade Names :

Chlorzoxazone Chlorzoxazone is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for muscle spasm and the resulting pain or discomfort. It is used in combination with physical therapy, analgesics (such as aspirin or acetaminophen), and rest. Trade Names : More...

Codeine Codeine is a narcotic analgesic, prescribed for pain and cough. It is also used for diarrhea. Trade Names : More...

Cyclobenzaprine Cyclobenzaprine is a skeletal muscle relaxant, prescribed for pain and stiffness caused by muscle strains and sprains. Trade Names : More...

Dantrolene Dantrolene is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for certain types of spasticity or muscle spasms.

Diazepam Diazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety. It is also used for muscle spasms and seizures. Trade Names : More...

Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...

Lidocaine Lidocaine is a local anesthetic, indicated for local or regional anesthesia. Trade Names : More...

Metaxalone Metaxalone is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for the relief of discomfort associated with acute, painful musculoskeletal conditions. Trade Names :

Methocarbamol Methocarbamol is a muscle relaxant, prescribed for muscle pain and discomfort caused by strains, sprains and injuries. Trade Names : More...

Orphenadrine Orphenadrine is a skeletal muscle relaxant, prescribed for discomfort associated with acute painful musculoskeletal conditions. Trade Names :