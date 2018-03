Drugs for Wegener’s Granulomatosis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Wegener’s Granulomatosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Wegener’s Granulomatosis Cyclophosphamide Cyclophosphamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for many types of cancers like lymphatic cancer, cancer of white blood cells and plasma cells, etc,. It slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in your body. Trade Names : More... Etanercept Etanercept is a tumor-necrosis factor (TNF) blocker, prescribed for ankylosing spondylitis (type of joint pain that affects your back), juvenile arthritis (arthritis-related condition that develops in children), psoriasis, and rheumatoid (inflammation of the joints) and psoriatic arthritis. Trade Names : Rituximab Rituximab is a monoclol antibody, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as lymphomas, leukemias, transplant rejection and some autoimmune disorders. Trade Names :