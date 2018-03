List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Walking Corpse Syndrome. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Walking Corpse Syndrome

Amitriptyline Amitriptyline is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It is also prescribed for migraine and nerve pain. Trade Names : More...

Amoxapine Amoxapine is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression. Trade Names :

Aripiprazole Aripiprazole is an atypical antipsychotic and antidepressant, prescribed for schizophrenia and depression. It regulates abnormal conditions like disturbed or unusual thinking, loss of interest in life, and strong or inappropriate emotions in adults and children greater than 13 years. Trade Names : More...

Asenapine Asenapine is an atypical antipsychotic agent, prescribed for schizophrenia and acute mania with bipolar disorder. Trade Names :

Bupropion Bupropion is prescribed for depression and smoking cessation. It increases the levels of certain chemicals in the brain and reduces the cravings, anxiety, irritability and other symptoms associated with depression. Trade Names : More...

Chlorpromazine Chlorpromazine is an antipsychotic, tranquilizer and antiemetic drug, prescribed for mental or mood disorders (schizophrenia). It is also used to prevent and treat nausea and vomiting, fearness before surgery, used as an adjunct in the treatment of tetanus. Trade Names : More...

Clomipramine Clomipramine is a tricyclic antidepressant (TCA), prescribed for obsessive-compulsive disorder. Trade Names : More...

Clozapine Clozapine is an antipsychotic, prescribed for schizophrenia. Trade Names : More...

Desipramine Desipramine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Doxepin Doxepin is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. Trade Names :

Fluphenazine Fluphenazine is a tranquilizer, prescribed for mental retardation. Trade Names : More...

Imipramine Imipramine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It is also used to treat bedwetting in children. Trade Names : More...

Lurasidone Lurasidone is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for schizophrenia.

Maprotiline Maprotiline is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety.

Mirtazapine Mirtazapine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It alters the activity of certain chemicals in the brain to maintain mental balance. Trade Names : More...

Nefazodone Nefazodone is a phenylpiperazine antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Nortriptyline Nortriptyline is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. Trade Names : More...

Olanzapine Olanzapine is an atypical antipsychotic, prescribed for schizophrenia. Trade Names : More...

Perphenazine Perphenazine is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia (a mental illness).

Prochlorperazine Prochlorperazine is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia, severe nausea and vomiting. Trade Names : More...

Protriptyline Hydrochloride Protriptyline Hydrochloride is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Thioridazine Thioridazine is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia. Trade Names : More...

Trifluoperazine Trifluoperazine is a tranquilizer, prescribed for schizophrenia (emotional and mental conditions). Trade Names : More...