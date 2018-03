List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Vulvar Cancer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Vulvar Cancer

Amifostine Amifostine is a cytoprotective agent, prescribed for preventing kidney damage due to chemotherapy and reducing the mouth dryness due to radiation therapy. Trade Names :

Bleomycin Bleomycin is an anti – cancer agent, used for the treatment of skin, oral cavity, head and neck cancer. It is also used for lymphomas, cancer of the testis and fluid accumulation in the chest caused by cancer. Trade Names : More...

Carboplatin Carboplatin is prescribed for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It contains platinum; stops the growth of cancer cells. Trade Names : More...

Chlorambucil Chlorambucil is a cytotoxic chemotherapy drug, prescribed for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and lymphosarcoma. Trade Names :

Cyclophosphamide Cyclophosphamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for many types of cancers like lymphatic cancer, cancer of white blood cells and plasma cells, etc,. It slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in your body. Trade Names : More...

Dactinomycin Dactinomycin is a cytotoxic chemotherapy, prescribed for Wilm's tumor, Ewing’s sarcoma and testicular cancer. Dactinomycin slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names :

Doxorubicin Doxorubicin is a cytotoxic anthracycline antibiotic, prescribed for treating various types of cancer. Trade Names : More...

Etoposide Etoposide is an anti-cancer agent, prescribed for lung cancer and testicular cancer. Trade Names : More...

Fludarabine Fludarabine is prescribed for blood cancer(white blood cells) in adults who have already been treated with at least one other medication and have not got better. It is a purine analog. It slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names :

Fluorouracil Fluorouracil is an antimetabolite, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as colon, rectal, breast, stomach and pancreatic cancer. Trade Names : More...

Ifosfamide Ifosfamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer (breast cancer, lymph cancer, lung cancer) in combination with other medicines. Trade Names : More...

Mechlorethamine Mechlorethamine is an alkylating agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer.

Thiotepa Thiotepa is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for ovary or breast cancer. Trade Names :

Topotecan Topotecan is a topoisomerase type I inhibitor, prescribed for ovarian or lung cancer that do not respond well to other types of cancer treatment. It kills the cancer cells in ovary and lungs. Trade Names :

Vinblastine Vinblastine is an anti-microtubule agent, prescribed for Hodgkin's lymphoma, lung cancer, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, and testicular cancer. Trade Names :