Antihemophiliac factor is an essential blood-clotting factor, prescribed for controlling and preventing bleeding episodes in people with low levels of factor VIII (hemophilia A) and AHG deficiency. This product contains a man-made form of factor VIII, also called antihemophilic factor. This temporarily replaces the missing factor VIII, a protein (clotting factor) that is normally in the blood, so that the blood can clot and the bleeding can stop.