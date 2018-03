Botulinum Toxin Type A is an injectable neuro-toxin, indicated for spasms (involuntary muscle contractions) of neck, upper arm, eye or eyelid, as well as increased sweating in the armpits.

Ipratropium Bromide is a bronchodilator, opens the air passages to the lungs, making it easier to breathe. It is used - on a regular schedule - to prevent bronchospam caused by chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and other lung diseaes. It is not used to treat bronchospasm attacks when a rapid response is required.

Trade Names :