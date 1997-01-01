Drugs for Vector-Borne s

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Vector-Borne s. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Vector-Borne Diseases

Albendazole Albendazole is an anthelmintic, prescribed for tapeworm infections, hydatid cyst disease, cysticercosis or neurocysticercosis, capillariasis, cutaneous larva migrans, giardiasis, microsporidiosis including Septata intestinalis infection, intestinal parasites in immigrants, strongyloidiasis, trichinosis, trichostrongyliasis. Trade Names : More...

Amphotericin B Amphotericin B is an antibiotic, prescribed for life-threatening fungal infections. It is also effective in treating leishmaniasis. Newer preparations of Amphotericin B with lipid are now available which show lesser side effects than the older preparations. Trade Names : More...

Artemether and Lumefantrine Artemether and Lumefantrine is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malaria.

Atovaquone Atovaquone is an antibiotic, prescribed for Pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP), Toxoplasmosis and also for malaria treatment in combination with proguanil. The medication inhibits the reproduction of the protozoan that causes the disease.

Azithromycin Azithromycin is a macrolide antibiotic used for various bacterial infections such as infections of the middle ear, throat, bronchus, sinuses, skin and soft tissue. It is also useful in treating pneumonia, typhoid, gonorrhoea, granuloma inguinale and chancroid. It prevents bacterial growth. Trade Names : More...

Cefotaxime Cefotaxime is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as lower respiratory tract infections, pelvic inflammatory disease, endometritis, skin and skin structure infections, and others. Trade Names : More...

Ceftriaxone Ceftriaxone is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections such as gonorrhea, pelvic inflammatory disease, middle ear infection, meningitis (inflammation of the covering of the brain), and infections of the lungs, ears, skin, urinary tract, blood, bones and joints and typhoid. Trade Names : More...

Cefuroxime axetil Cefuroxime axetil is a semi synthetic cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for different types of infections such as lung, ear, throat, urinary tract and skin. Trade Names :

Chloramphenicol Chloramphenicol is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infection. Trade Names : More...

Chloroquine Chloroquine is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malaria. Trade Names : More...

Clindamycin Clindamycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections, including infections of the lungs, skin, blood, female reproductive organs and internal organs. Trade Names : More...

Doxycycline Doxycycline is broad-spectrum antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections, Lyme’s disease, infections of skin, genital, and urinary systems and anthrax. Trade Names : More...

Erythromycin Erythromycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as bronchitis, diphtheria, legionnaires' disease, pertussis etc. Trade Names : More...

Gentamicin Gentamicin is an antibiotic, prescribed for severe bacterial infections. Trade Names : More...

Hydroxychloroquine Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus erythematous. Trade Names :

Ivermectin Ivermectin is an anthelmintic, prescribed for certain parasitic roundworm infections such as Strongyloidiasis and Onchocerciasis. Trade Names : More...

Levofloxacin Levofloxacin is prescribed for treating certain bacterial infections, and preventing anthrax. It is a quinolone antibiotic. It kills sensitive bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Mebendazole Mebendazole is an antihelmintic agent, prescribed for worm infections. Trade Names : More...

Mefloquine Mefloquine is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malaria. Trade Names : More...

Pentamidine Pentamidine is an antimicrobial agent, prescribed for pneumonia and for treating leishmaniasis, yeast infections. Pentamidine proved to be an effective antibiotic in children undergoing leukemia treatment.

Quinidine Quinidine is an antiarrhythmic, prescribed for abnormal heart rhythms. It is also used for malaria. Trade Names :

Quinine Quinine is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malaria and nighttime leg muscle cramps. Trade Names : More...