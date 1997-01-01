medindia
Drugs for Ulcerative Colitis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Ulcerative Colitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis

Beclomethasone Dipropionate

Beclomethasone is a corticosteroid and an anti-inflammatory drug. It is used for the treatment of several inflammatory conditions. It is used as inhalation for the prevention of bronchial asthma, nasal spray for rhinitis and prevention of recurrence of nasal polyps after surgical removal, orally for mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis, and on the skin for inflammatory skin conditions. The inhalational form is not useful in patients with an acute attack of asthma. Beclomethasone Dipropionate is prescribed for seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older.
Golimumab

Golimumab is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, moderate to severe ulcerative colitis either alone or with other medications.

Nizatidine

Nizatidine is prescribed for the treatment of active duodenal ulcer, active benign gastric ulcer, and in cases of heartburn, acid indigestion or sour stomach due to gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Nizatidine is used as a maintenance therapy for duodenal ulcer conditions after the healing of an active duodenal ulcer. Nizatidine works by lowering the amount of gastric acid by inhibiting its secretion, thereby promoting the healing of the ulcer.

Olsalazine

Olsalazine is an anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for ulcerative colitis.

Prednisolone Acetate (Oral Suspension)

Prednisolone Acetate (Oral Suspension) is a corticosteroid, prescribed for various disease conditions such as allergic rhinitis, atopic dermatitis, mycosis fungoides, hypercalcemia of malignancy, Crohn's Disease, ulcerative colitis, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura in adults, acute leukemia and others.
Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative Colitis

Ulcerative colitis is characterized by bouts of diarrhea, bleeding per rectum and pain, which remits and relapses. Fulminant colitis is a possibility, which may require colectomy.
