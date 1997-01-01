Drugs for Ulcerative Colitis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Ulcerative Colitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis

Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide contains antacids, prescribed for preventing ulcers, heartburn relief, acid indigestion and stomach upsets. Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide neutralizes acid in the stomach.

Balsalazide Balsalazide is an anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for ulcerative colitis. The medication reduces inflammation of colon.

Beclomethasone Dipropionate Beclomethasone is a corticosteroid and an anti-inflammatory drug. It is used for the treatment of several inflammatory conditions. It is used as inhalation for the prevention of bronchial asthma , nasal spray for rhinitis and prevention of recurrence of nasal polyps after surgical removal, orally for mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis , and on the skin for inflammatory skin conditions. The inhalational form is not useful in patients with an acute attack of asthma. Beclomethasone Dipropionate is prescribed for seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older.

Cimetidine Cimetidine is a histamine H2-receptor antagonist, prescribed for heartburn and peptic ulcers.

Dexrabeprazole Sodium Dexrabeprazole Sodium is prescribed for gastro-esophageal reflux disease, gastric and duodenal ulcers.

Famotidine Famotidine is a histamine (H2-receptor antagonist), prescribed for ulcer.

Golimumab Golimumab is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, moderate to severe ulcerative colitis either alone or with other medications.

Magnesium Hydroxide Magnesium Hydroxide is an antacid, prescribed for hyperacidity. It is also used as a laxative.

Mesalamine(Mesalazine) Mesalamine(Mesalazine) is an anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for the induction of remission and for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate ulcerative colitis (inflammation of the colon).

Nizatidine Nizatidine is prescribed for the treatment of active duodenal ulcer, active benign gastric ulcer, and in cases of heartburn acid indigestion or sour stomach due to gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Nizatidine is used as a maintenance therapy for duodenal ulcer conditions after the healing of an active duodenal ulcer. Nizatidine works by lowering the amount of gastric acid by inhibiting its secretion, thereby promoting the healing of the ulcer.

Olsalazine Olsalazine is an anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for ulcerative colitis.

Pantoprazole Pantoprazole is a proton-pump inhibitor, prescribed for gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), ulcers, Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome, and erosive esophagitis. It decreases the amount of acid made in the stomach.

Prednisolone Acetate (Oral Suspension) Prednisolone Acetate (Oral Suspension) is a corticosteroid, prescribed for various disease conditions such as allergic rhinitis, atopic dermatitis, mycosis fungoides, hypercalcemia of malignancy, Crohn's Disease, ulcerative colitis, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura in adults, acute leukemia and others.

Propantheline Propantheline is an antimuscarinic agent, prescribed for peptic ulcer, and urinary incontinence.

Ranitidine Ranitidine is an antacid, antireflux agent and antiulcerant, prescribed for peptic ulcer.

Roxatidine Roxatidine is a special H2-receptor antagonist, prescribed for reflux esophagitis, benign gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer and prophylaxis of recurrent ulcers.

Sucralfate Sucralfate is a gastric protective agent, prescribed for intestinal ulcers.