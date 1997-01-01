Drugs for Ulcerative Colitis

Beclomethasone is a corticosteroid and an anti-inflammatory drug. It is used for the treatment of several inflammatory conditions.
It is used as inhalation for the prevention of bronchial asthma
, nasal spray for rhinitis
and prevention of recurrence of nasal polyps after surgical removal, orally for mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis
, and on the skin for inflammatory skin conditions.
The inhalational form is not useful in patients with an acute attack of asthma.
Beclomethasone Dipropionate is prescribed for seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older.