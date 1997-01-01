Drugs for Tuberous Sclerosis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Tuberous Sclerosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Tuberous Sclerosis

Acetazolamide Acetazolamide is a carbonic anhydrase inhibitor, prescribed for glaucoma, edema due to congestive heart failure, epileptic seizure, idiopathic intracranial hypertension (a.k.a. pseudotumor cerebri), cystinuria, periodic paralysis, central sleep apnea and dural ectasia. It is also used to prevent and reduce the symptoms of altitude or acute mountain sickness and moderate to severe metabolic or respiratory alkalosis. Acetazolamide reduces the activity of carbonic anhydrase protein. Trade Names : More...

Carbamazepine Carbamazepine is an anticonvulsant drug, prescribed for epilepsy and bipolar disorder, as well as trigeminal neuralgia. Trade Names : More...

Clobazam Clobazam is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for seizure disorders. Trade Names : More...

Clonazepam Clonazepam is an anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant, prescribed for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, panic disorder and seizures. Trade Names : More...

Diazepam Diazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety. It is also used for muscle spasms and seizures. Trade Names : More...

Divalproex Divalproex is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for bipolar disorder, epilepsy and to prevent migraine headache. Trade Names : More...

Ethionamide Ethionamide is an antibiotic. It is used for the treatment of tuberculosis as a second-line drug in combination with other drugs, especially in cases of resistance to the standard drugs. Trade Names :

Ethosuximide Ethosuximide is a succinimide anticonvulsant, prescribed for epilepsy. Trade Names :

Ethotoin Ethotoin is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures either alone or with other medications.

Everolimus Everolimus is a kinase inhibitor, prescribed for kidney cancer, pancreatic cancer, brain tumor(astrocytoma), hormone-receptor–positive breast cancer in postmenopausal women and prevents organ rejection in kidney therapy. It prevents the growth of cancer cells.

Felbamate Felbamate is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures.

Fosphenytoin Fosphenytoin is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures during neurosurgery and status epilepticus. Trade Names :

Lacosamide Lacosamide is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial-onset of seizures. Trade Names : More...

Lamotrigine Lamotrigine is an anticonvulsant agent, prescribed for epilepsy and bipolar disorder either alone or combined with other medications. In epilepsy it is used for partial seizures, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, and generalized seizures of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. It stabilizes electrical activity in the brain. Trade Names : More...

Levetiracetam Levetiracetam is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizures. It works by reducing the activity in the brain. It can be used alone or with other antiepileptic medications. Trade Names : More...

Lorazepam Lorazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety. Trade Names : More...

Mephobarbital Mephobarbital is a barbiturate, prescribed for anxiety, tension, apprehension, and preventing seizures.

Methsuximide Methsuximide is an anticonvulsant medication, prescribed for certain types of seizures.

Oxcarbazepine Oxcarbazepine is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizure disorders in epileptic children and adults, either alone or with other medication. It reduces anxiety and mood disorders. It also controls benign motor tics (sudden movements in body lasting for a short period of time). It slows down the abnormal nerve impulses in the brain. Trade Names : More...

Perampanel Perampanel is an antiepileptic drug, prescribed for partial-onset seizures.

Phenobarbital Phenobarbital is a barbiturate, prescribed for seizures and as a sedative to relieve anxiety. Trade Names : More...

Phenytoin Phenytoin is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for certain types of seizures (eg, status epilepticus). Trade Names : More...

Primidone Primidone is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures. Trade Names :

Rufinamide Rufinamide is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in children 4 years and older and adults.

Sirolimus Sirolimus is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for preventing rejection of kidney transplants either alone or with other medications. Trade Names :

Topiramate Topiramate is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for the treatment of seizures and prevents migraine headaches, either alone or with other medications. It decreases abnormal excitement in the brain. Trade Names :

Trimethadione Trimethadione is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizure disorders.

Valproic Acid Valproic Acid is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and rarely for depression. Trade Names : More...