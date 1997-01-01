medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Tuberous Sclerosis

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Tuberous Sclerosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Tuberous Sclerosis

Acebrophylline

Acebrophylline is prescribed for its bronchodilator, mucolytic and anti-inflammatory action. The combined action of ambroxol and theophylline 7-acetic acid salt (acebrophylline) reduces the viscosity of the mucus, relaxes the bronchial smooth muscles and enables the phlegm to get cleared from the respiratory tract. It is used in the treatment of acute or chronic bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease(COPD) and bronchial asthma.
Trade Names :
A-PHYL | AB-FLO | AB PHYLLINE | AB PHYLLINE SR | ABRO | ABROFYL | ACEBROBID | ACEBROFACT | ACEBROLN | ACEDRIL
More...

Acetazolamide

Acetazolamide is a carbonic anhydrase inhibitor, prescribed for glaucoma, edema due to congestive heart failure, epileptic seizure, idiopathic intracranial hypertension (a.k.a. pseudotumor cerebri), cystinuria, periodic paralysis, central sleep apnea and dural ectasia. It is also used to prevent and reduce the symptoms of altitude or acute mountain sickness and moderate to severe metabolic or respiratory alkalosis. Acetazolamide reduces the activity of carbonic anhydrase protein.
Trade Names :
Iopar - Sr | Synomax | Avva | Acetamide | ACMox | AC-Mox | Avva | Axytex | Aceact (250 mg) | Aceta-SR
More...

Ethotoin

Ethotoin is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures either alone or with other medications.

Everolimus

Everolimus is a kinase inhibitor, prescribed for kidney cancer, pancreatic cancer, brain tumor(astrocytoma), hormone-receptor–positive breast cancer in postmenopausal women and prevents organ rejection in kidney therapy. It prevents the growth of cancer cells.

Felbamate

Felbamate is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures.

Lamotrigine

Lamotrigine is an anticonvulsant agent, prescribed for epilepsy and bipolar disorder either alone or combined with other medications. In epilepsy it is used for partial seizures, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, and generalized seizures of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. It stabilizes electrical activity in the brain.
Trade Names :
Lamorig | Lamitor DT | L G DT | Lametec DT (5mg) | Lamitor -DT (5 mg) | Lamidus -DT (50 mg) | Lemit (50 mg) | Lamepil (50 mg) | Lyzin (50 mg) | Epitic
More...

Mephobarbital

Mephobarbital is a barbiturate, prescribed for anxiety, tension, apprehension, and preventing seizures.

Methsuximide

Methsuximide is an anticonvulsant medication, prescribed for certain types of seizures.

Perampanel

Perampanel is an antiepileptic drug, prescribed for partial-onset seizures.

Rufinamide

Rufinamide is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in children 4 years and older and adults.

Trimethadione

Trimethadione is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for seizure disorders.
Tuberous Sclerosis: Causes, Symptoms, Signs, Diagnosis & Treatment

Tuberous Sclerosis: Causes, Symptoms, Signs, Diagnosis & Treatment

Tuberous sclerosis is genetic disorder characterized by benign tumors in many parts of the body, including brain, skin, lungs, kidney and heart.
About - Reference -


Related Links

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.