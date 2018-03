Drugs for Trypanosomiasis

Font : A- A+



List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Trypanosomiasis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Trypanosomiasis Benznidazole Trypanosoma cruzi. Benznidazole is a nitroimidazole antiprotozoal agent prescribed to treat children of 2 to 12 years of age suffering from American trypanosomiasis or Chagas disease which is caused by Pentamidine Pentamidine is an antimicrobial agent, prescribed for pneumonia and for treating leishmaniasis, yeast infections. Pentamidine proved to be an effective antibiotic in children undergoing leukemia treatment.