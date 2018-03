List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Tetanus. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Tetanus

DPT- Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis Vaccine DPT- Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis Vaccine is an active immunization, prescribed for diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and tetanus.

Haemophilus B Conjugate Vaccine Haemophilus B Conjugate Vaccine is an immunization agent, prescribed as an active immunization of infants and children for Haemophilus influenza type B bacteria and/or diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis infections.

Pediarix Vaccine Pediarix Vaccine is an immunization agent, prescribed for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B and polio infections in infants and children.

Tdap Tdap is a vaccine, prescribed for tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis infections.

Tetanus Toxoid Tetanus Toxoid is an immunization vaccine, prescribed for tetanus (also known as lockjaw), which may cause a serious illness. Trade Names : More...