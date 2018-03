List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Tendinitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Tendinitis

Aspirin Aspirin is an analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for pain, heart attack and fever. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...

Indomethacin Indomethacin is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for fever, pain, stiffness and swelling. Trade Names : More...

Meloxicam Meloxicam is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, swelling, and stiffness caused by breakdown of joints. It is also used in children 2 years of age and older for juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (a type of arthritis that affects children). It prevents the production of certain chemicals that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...