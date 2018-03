List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Azathioprine Azathioprine is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for prevention of rejection kidney transplantation. It is also used for rheumatoid arthritis and autoimmune diseases. Trade Names : More...

Belimumab Belimumab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for active, autoantibody-positive, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) who are receiving standard therapy.

Cyclosporine Cyclosporine is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for prevention of organ rejection during transplantation. It is also used for psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and uveitis. Trade Names : More...

Dexamethasone Ophthalmic- Otic Dexamethasone Ophthalmic- Otic is an ophthalmic corticosteroid, prescribed for swelling, itching, redness and irritation of the eyes.

Hydrocortisone Hydrocortisone is a corticosteroid, prescribed for severe allergies, arthritis, asthma, multiple sclerosis and skin conditions. Trade Names : More...

Hydroxychloroquine Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus erythematous. Trade Names :

Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...

Mefenamic Acid Mefenamic Acid is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for dysmenorrhea and other pain. It decreases inflammation and uterine contractions. Trade Names : More...

Methotrexate Methotrexate is an antimetabolite, curative in choriocarcinoma (cancer of the tissue that normally would develop into placenta). It is also used in other cancers like blood, breast and lung cancers. It is also used to suppress immunity in conditions such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis. Trade Names : More...

Mycophenolate Mofetil Mycophenolate Mofetil is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for prevention of organ rejection. Trade Names :

Rituximab Rituximab is a monoclol antibody, prescribed for certain types of cancer such as lymphomas, leukemias, transplant rejection and some autoimmune disorders. Trade Names :