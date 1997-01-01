Drugs for Swine Flu

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Swine Flu. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Swine Flu

Oseltamivir Oseltamivir is a neuraminidase inhibitor, prescribed for the treatment and prevention of flu. It suppresses the activity of the neuraminidase enzyme, which is responsible for the spread of the virus from an infected cell. Trade Names :

Peramivir Peramivir is prescribed for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza in patients 18 years of age and above who have had the symptoms for not more than 2 days. It works by stopping the spread of the flu virus in the body and prevents the new virus from emerging out of the infected cells. Also, peramivir helps by shortening the time of flu symptoms such as runny or stuffy nose , fever, sore throat, cough, muscle or joint pain. It is the only intravenous medicine approved by FDA available for treating swine flu when patients do not respond to other existing antiviral treatments ( oseltamivir resistance or unable to take zanamivir inhalation).

Rimantadine Rimantadine is an orally administered antiviral drug, prescribed for illness caused by various strains of influenza A virus in adults.