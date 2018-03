List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Stress Incontinence. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Stress Incontinence

Darifenacin Darifenacin is a muscarinic receptor antagonist, prescribed for overactive bladder with symptoms of urinary incontinence, urgency and frequency.

Fesoterodine Fumarate Fesoterodine Fumarate is an antimuscarinic agent, prescribed for overactive bladder with symptoms of urinary frequency, urgency, and leakage.

Flavoxate Flavoxate is an anticholinergic, prescribed for painful, frequent, or night time urination and urgency. It relaxes the muscles in urinary tract and urinary bladder.

Mirabegron Mirabegron is a beta-3 adrenergic agonist prescribed for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency.

Oxybutynin Hydrochloride Oxybutynin belongs to group of drugs known as antispasmodics and anticholinergics. It is prescribed for the treatment of overactive bladder which results in urinary incontinence and frequent urination. It works by relaxing the bladder muscles and thereby stops the sudden contractions of the muscles to prevent urinary urgency.

Propantheline Propantheline is an antimuscarinic agent, prescribed for peptic ulcer, and urinary incontinence. Trade Names :

Tolterodine Tolterodine belongs to a class of medicines known as antimuscarinics. It is prescribed for the treatment of overactive bladder with symptoms of urinary incontinence, urgency and frequency. It acts by relaxing the bladder muscles. It has also been tried for the treatment of bedwetting caused by overactive bladder in children who are above the age of 5 years.