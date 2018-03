List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Strep Throat. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Strep Throat

Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium contains semisynthetic antibiotic amoxicillin and β-lactamase inhibitor, prescribed for lower respiratory infections, otitis media, sinusitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin Structure infections.

Cefdinir Cefdinir is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for pneumonia, acute exacerbations of chronic bronchitis, ENT and skin infections. Trade Names : More...

Ceftibuten Ceftibuten is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections. The medication fights against the bacteria present in the body. Trade Names :

Cefuroxime axetil Cefuroxime axetil is a semi synthetic cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for different types of infections such as lung, ear, throat, urinary tract and skin. Trade Names :

Clarithromycin Clarithromycin is a macrolide antibiotic, prescribed infections of the middle ear, tonsillitis, throat infections, laryngitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, and skin infections. It stops the growth of sensitive bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Erythromycin Erythromycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as bronchitis, diphtheria, legionnaires' disease, pertussis etc. Trade Names : More...