Drugs for Stones in Urinary Tract

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Stones in Urinary Tract. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Stones in Urinary Tract Allopurinol Allopurinol is a xanthine oxidase inhibitor, prescribed for gout. It is used to treat high uric acid levels in the blood or urine caused by certain types of cancer chemotherapy. Trade Names : More... Tamsulosin Tamsulosin is an alpha blocker, prescribed for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or prostate enlargement. It improves the flow of urine by relaxing the muscles of the prostate and the lower part of the bladder. Trade Names : More...