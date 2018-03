Drugs for Stomach Tuberculosis

Ceftizoxime is active against a wide range of gram-positive and gram-negative organisms and is used in the treatment of lower respiratory tract infections pelvic inflammatory disease that also has appropriate antichlamydial coverage, intra abdominal infections, septicemia bone and joint infections , and in infections that are resistant to other cephalosporins, aminoglycosides, or penicillins. Ceftizoxime belongs to the third generation cephalosporin antibiotic class. It is resistant to a board spectrum of beta-lactamases. It acts by interfering with the last step (cross-linking of peptidoglycans) of cell wall synthesis in bacteria. This leads to a reduction of cell wall stability and leads to cell lysis. Ceftizoxime sodium is the sodium salt form of ceftizoxime.