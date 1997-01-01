Drugs for Stomach Tuberculosis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Stomach Tuberculosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Stomach Tuberculosis

BCG live - Bacillus Calmette- Guerin BCG live - Bacillus Calmette- Guerin is a vaccine, prescribed for tuberculosis and bladder cancer.

Bedaquiline Bedaquiline is a diarylquinoline anti-tuberculosis drug, prescribed for multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) with other medications.

Capreomycin Capreomycin is a peptide antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis. It stops the growth of tuberculosis cells. Trade Names :

Cycloserine Cycloserine is an antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB). It is also used to treat certain urinary tract infections. Trade Names : More...

Dexamethasone Oral Dexamethasone Oral is a corticosteroid, prescribed for certain conditions associated with decreased adrenal gland function. Trade Names : More...

Ethambutol Ethambutol is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB). It stops the growth of TB cells. Trade Names : More...

Isoniazid Isoniazid is an antibiotic agent, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB) either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Kanamycin Kanamycin is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for serious bacterial infections. Trade Names : More...

Pyrazinamide Pyrazinamide is an anti-tuberculosis agent, prescribed for tuberculosis(TB). Trade Names : More...

Rifampin Rifampin is a rifamycin antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB).

Rifampin- Isoniazid- Pyrazinamide Rifampin- Isoniazid- Pyrazinamide contains antituberculosis agents, prescribed for pulmonary tuberculosis.

Rifapentine Rifapentine is an antibiotic, prescribed for tuberculosis (TB).