Drugs for Stomach Tuberculosis

Ceftizoxime is active against a wide range of gram-positive and gram-negative organisms and is used in the treatment of lower respiratory tract infections
, gonorrhea
, pelvic inflammatory disease
that also has appropriate antichlamydial coverage, intra abdominal infections, septicemia
, skin infections
, bone and joint infections
, and in infections that are resistant to other cephalosporins, aminoglycosides, or penicillins.
Ceftizoxime belongs to the third generation cephalosporin antibiotic class. It is resistant to a board spectrum of beta-lactamases. It acts by interfering with the last step (cross-linking of peptidoglycans) of cell wall synthesis in bacteria. This leads to a reduction of cell wall stability and leads to cell lysis.
Ceftizoxime sodium is the sodium salt form of ceftizoxime.