Drugs for Skull Fractures

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Skull Fractures. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Skull Fractures Calcium Calcium is an essential body mineral, it ensures the adequate supply of calcium to bones. Trade Names : More... Etoricoxib Etoricoxib is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and gouty arthritis. Trade Names : More... Oxycodone Hydrochloride Oxycodone Hydrochloride is a narcotic pain reliever, prescribed for moderate to severe pain. Paracetamol Paracetamol is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications. Trade Names : More... Tapentadol Tapentadol is an analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe acute pain. Trade Names : Tramadol Tramadol is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain in adults. Trade Names : More...