Drugs for Sickle Cell Anemia

Font : A- A+



List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Sickle Cell Anemia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Sickle Cell Anemia Acetaminophen Acetaminophen is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications. Trade Names : More... Hydroxyurea Hydroxyurea is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for sickle cell anemia, several types of cancer (such as melanoma, chronic myelogenous leukemia, squamous cell carcinomas), as an adjunct to antiretroviral therapy for AIDS. It is also used for psoriasis. Trade Names : More...