List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Seasonal Affective Disorder. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Amitriptyline Amitriptyline is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It is also prescribed for migraine and nerve pain. Trade Names : More...

Amoxapine Amoxapine is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression. Trade Names :

Bupropion Bupropion is prescribed for depression and smoking cessation. It increases the levels of certain chemicals in the brain and reduces the cravings, anxiety, irritability and other symptoms associated with depression. Trade Names : More...

Clomipramine Clomipramine is a tricyclic antidepressant (TCA), prescribed for obsessive-compulsive disorder. Trade Names : More...

Desipramine Desipramine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Imipramine Imipramine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It is also used to treat bedwetting in children. Trade Names : More...

Maprotiline Maprotiline is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety.

Mirtazapine Mirtazapine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It alters the activity of certain chemicals in the brain to maintain mental balance. Trade Names : More...

Nefazodone Nefazodone is a phenylpiperazine antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Nortriptyline Nortriptyline is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. Trade Names : More...

Protriptyline Hydrochloride Protriptyline Hydrochloride is a tricyclic antidepressant, prescribed for depression.

Trazodone Trazodone is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety. Trade Names : More...