Sarcoidosis / Besnier - Boeck disease

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Sarcoidosis / Besnier - Boeck disease

Azathioprine Azathioprine is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for prevention of rejection kidney transplantation. It is also used for rheumatoid arthritis and autoimmune diseases.

Chloroquine Chloroquine is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malaria.

Dexamethasone Oral Dexamethasone Oral is a corticosteroid, prescribed for certain conditions associated with decreased adrenal gland function.

Infliximab Infliximab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for autoimmune disorders, joint pain, Crohn's disease, inflammatory bowel disease, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriasis. Trade Names :

Olaratumab Olaratumab belongs to a group of medications called monoclonal antibodies. It is a platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFR-α) blocking antibody used along with doxorubicin to treat certain types of soft tissue sarcomas in adults that cannot be treated with surgery or radiation. Soft tissue sarcomas are cancers that originate from tissues like muscle, fat, tendons, blood vessels or nerves. The drug mainly acts by slowing or stopping down the growth of cancer cells.

Prednisone Prednisone regulates the symptoms of low corticosteroid levels, and is used to treat arthritis, severe allergic reactions, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and certain conditions that affect the lungs, skin, eyes, kidneys blood, thyroid, stomach, and intestines.