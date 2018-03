List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Retinoblastoma. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Retinoblastoma

Carboplatin Carboplatin is prescribed for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It contains platinum; stops the growth of cancer cells.

Cyclophosphamide Cyclophosphamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for many types of cancers like lymphatic cancer, cancer of white blood cells and plasma cells, etc,. It slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in your body.

Cyclosporine Cyclosporine is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for prevention of organ rejection during transplantation. It is also used for psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and uveitis.

Doxorubicin Doxorubicin is a cytotoxic anthracycline antibiotic, prescribed for treating various types of cancer.

Etoposide Etoposide is an anti-cancer agent, prescribed for lung cancer and testicular cancer.

Melphalan Melphalan is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for multiple myeloma, melanoma, and ovarian carcinoma.

Topotecan Topotecan is a topoisomerase type I inhibitor, prescribed for ovarian or lung cancer that do not respond well to other types of cancer treatment. It kills the cancer cells in ovary and lungs.