Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma

Everolimus Everolimus is a kinase inhibitor, prescribed for kidney cancer, pancreatic cancer, brain tumor(astrocytoma), hormone-receptor–positive breast cancer in postmenopausal women and prevents organ rejection in kidney therapy. It prevents the growth of cancer cells.

Lenvatinib Lenvatinib belongs to a group of medications called kinase inhibitors. It is prescribed for the treatment of advanced thyroid cancer which has spread to the distant parts of the body and cannot be treated with radioactive iodine. It is also used in the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer along with another drug everolimus after another cancer treatment. It inhibits certain tyrosine kinases and thereby controls the cancer.

Nivolumab Nivolumab is a monoclonal antibody and a PD-1 inhibitor (programmed death receptor inhibitor) which is prescribed for cancer treatment. It is mainly used for treating progression or relapse of classical Hodgkin lymphoma (a type of blood cancer), and melanoma (a skin cancer) which has spread to other parts of the body and which cannot be removed by surgery. It is also used as a second-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer and renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) which worsens during or after treatment with other chemotherapy medications. The mode of action involves slowing down or stopping the growth of cancer cells by working with the immune system (immune checkpoint blockade).

Sorafenib Sorafenib is a kinase inhibitor, prescribed for renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer), hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer). It decreases tumor growth and replication.