List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Pulmonary Embolism. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Pulmonary Embolism

Acenocoumarol Acenocoumarol is an anticoagulant, prescribed for thromboembolic disorders. Trade Names : More...

Alteplase Alteplase is an enzyme (tissue plasminogen activator (tPA)), prescribed for heart attack, stroke, and pulmonary embolism. It helps to break down unwanted blood clots.

Ardeparin Ardeparin is an anticoagulant, prescribed for deep vein thrombosis. Trade Names :

Danaparoid Danaparoid is an anticoagulant (blood thinner), prescribed for deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and to prevent the formation of blood clots.

Desirudin Desirudin is a parenteral anticoagulant, prescribed for prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis, which may lead to pulmonary embolism.

Dextran Dextran is an anticoagulant, prescribed for hypovolaemic shock, thromboembolic disorders, pulmonary embolism, venous thrombosis and prophylaxis of post-op thromboembolic disorders. Trade Names :

Dipyridamole Dipyridamole is a coronary vasodilator, prescribed for blood clot events. Trade Names : More...

Fondaparinux Fondaparinux is an anticoagulant or a blood thinner, prescribed for treatment of pulmonary embolism and prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis. It prevents clotting of blood. It is used along with warfarin for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Trade Names :

Heparin Heparin is an anticoagulant, prescribed for deep venous thrombosis, arterial embolism and pulmonary embolism. It is also used for prevention of blood clot in heart surgery. Trade Names : More...

Streptokinase Streptokinase is an enzyme, prescribed for heart attack, pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis. It breaks up and dissolves blood clots that can block arteries. Trade Names : More...

Tinzaparin Tinzaparin is an anticoagulant, prescribed for deep vein thrombosis with or without pulmonary embolism. Trade Names :

Urokinase Urokinase is an enzyme (thrombolytic agent), prescribed for deep vein thrombosis, heart attack, pulmonary embolism and peripheral vascular occlusion. It dissolves blood clots. Trade Names : More...