List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Psoriasis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Psoriasis

Acitretin Acitretin is a synthetic retinoid, prescribed for severe psoriasis (abnormal growth of skin cells that causes red, thickened, or scaly skin)It regulates the growth of epidermal cells. Trade Names : More...

Alefacept Alefacept is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for moderate to severe psoriasis.

Allantoin Allantoin is a topical agent, prescribed for psoriasis, and other skin diseases. Trade Names : More...

Anthralin Anthralin is a topical antimitotic, prescribed for psoriasis.

Brodalumab Brodalumab is a human monoclonal antibody prescribed to treat moderate-or -severe plaque psoriasis in patients who do not respond to other systemic treatments. Plaque psoriasis is a skin disease in which the skin has red or scaly patches covered with a silver-white build up of dead skin cells. The lesions usually appears on the knee, elbow, scalp or lower back. Brodalumab works by blocking inflammation by targeting the interleukin (IL)-17 receptor A.

Calcipotriene Calcipotriene is a synthetic derivative of calcitriol or vitamin D, prescribed for plaque psoriasis.

Calcipotriene and Betamethasone Dipropionate Calcipotriene and Betamethasone Dipropionate contains synthetic vitamin D3 analogue and anti-inflammatory, antipruritic agents, prescribed for psoriasis.

Clobetasol Propinate Clobetasol Propinate is a corticosteroid, prescribed for skin disorders including eczema, psoriasis and lichen sclerosis. The medication reduces the action of chemicals that causes inflammation and redness. Trade Names : More...

Cyclosporine Cyclosporine is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for prevention of organ rejection during transplantation. It is also used for psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and uveitis. Trade Names : More...

Desonide Desonide is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for atopic dermatitis (eczema), seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis and contact dermatitis in both adults and children. Trade Names :

Efalizumab Efalizumab is a recombinant monoclonal antibody, prescribed for chronic, moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Fluticasone Fluticasone is a synthetic glucocorticoid, prescribed for preventing asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It reduces inflammatory reactions in the airways. Topical: Topical preparation is used for certain types of skin conditions such as allergic reactions, eczema and psoriasis. Trade Names : More...

Guselkumab Guselkumab is prescribed along with either systemic treatment or phototherapy (UV light) to treat patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who do not show improvement only with topical medicines. It is an interleukin-23 blocker that prevents inflammation in psoriasis.

Hydroxyurea Hydroxyurea is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for sickle cell anemia, several types of cancer (such as melanoma, chronic myelogenous leukemia, squamous cell carcinomas), as an adjunct to antiretroviral therapy for AIDS. It is also used for psoriasis. Trade Names : More...

Infliximab Infliximab is a monoclonal antibody, prescribed for autoimmune disorders, joint pain, Crohn's disease, inflammatory bowel disease, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriasis. Trade Names :

Methoxsalen Methoxsalen is a photosensitizer, prescribed for vitiligo in combination with controlled doses of ultraviolet A (UVA) or sunlight. It is also used for psoriasis, seborrhea. Trade Names : More...

Mometasone Mometasone is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for treatment of inflammatory skin disorders (such as eczema and psoriasis), allergic rhinitis (such as hay fever), and asthma. Nasal spray is used for seasonal allergies like runny nose. It reduces inflammatory reactions and modifies immune reactions in the body. Trade Names : More...

Pramoxine and Hydrocortisone Pramoxine and Hydrocortisone is an anesthetic and steroidal drug, which contains Pramoxine and hydrocortisone. It is used for treating psoriasis and other skin conditions caused due to allergic reaction, insect bites and from minor burns. The combination drug decreases the action of the chemicals that cause pain, itching and inflammation.

Psoralen (PUVA) Psoralen (PUVA) is also called as PUVA, a natural product, prescribed for eczema, psoriasis, vitiligo and mycosis fungoides.

Resorcinol Resorcinol is a dihydroxy benzene, prescribed for acne, seborrheic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, and other skin disorders. Trade Names :

Secukinumab Secukinumab is a recombinant human monoclonal antibody which is used in the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (a type of skin disease with red and scaly patches in parts of the body), and active ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis. It blocks the action of interleukin-17A and thereby reduces inflammation.

Tazarotene Tazarotene is a retinoid, prescribed for psoriasis and acne. It may decrease skin inflammation and skin changes associated with psoriasis. Trade Names : More...

Triamcinolone Topical Triamcinolone Topical is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for inflammation caused by certain types of allergic reactions, eczema and psoriasis. It reduces the action of the chemicals that cause inflammation, swelling and redness.