Drugs for Prostate Cancer

Abarelix Abarelix is a gonadotropin releasing-hormone (GnRH) antagonist, prescribed for prostate cancer (to treat it partially). It reduces testosterone (hormone) level in your body, which involves in the growth of most prostate cancers.

Abiraterone Acetate Abiraterone Acetate is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for prostate cancer in patients who have received prior chemotherapy containing docetaxel. It is used either alone or with other medications (prednisone).

Bicalutamide Bicalutamide is a non-steroidal anti-androgen, prescribed for prostate cancer. Trade Names : More...

Buserelin Buserelin is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist, prescribed for prostate cancer and breast cancer. Trade Names :

Cabazitaxel Cabazitaxel is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for prostate cancer with prednisone.

Capromab pendetide Capromab pendetide is a mouse antibody, prescribed for prostate cancer.

Cisplatin Cisplatin is a platinum-based chemotherapy agent, prescribed for ovarian cancer, bladder cancer and metastatic testicular tumors either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Cyclosporine Cyclosporine is an immunosuppressant, prescribed for prevention of organ rejection during transplantation. It is also used for psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and uveitis. Trade Names : More...

Cyproterone Tablet Cyproterone Tablet is an antiandrogen, prescribed for prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, priapism, hypersexuality, and hirsutism.

Cytarabine Cytarabine is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Cytarabine slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names : More...

Daunorubicin Daunorubicin is a chemotherapeutic agent, prescribed for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphocytic leukemia. Daunorubicin slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names :

Degarelix Degarelix is a man-made form of a protein, prescribed for prostate cancer.

Docetaxel Docetaxel is an anti-cancer agent, mainly used for the treatment of breast, ovarian, gastric cancer, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer either alone or with other medications. It belongs to taxane group. It stops the growth and spread of cancer cells. Trade Names : More...

Enzalutamide Enzalutamide is an androgen receptor inhibitor, prescribed for prostate cancer.

Estradiol Estradiol is a sex hormone, prescribed for treating conditions due to menopause, treating vulval or vaginal atrophy, prostate cancer, and preventing osteoporosis (brittle bones). It is also used for estrogen replacement therapy after failure of the ovaries and to relieve the symptoms of breast cancer. Trade Names : More...

Estramustine Estramustine is antimicrotubule agent, prescribed for the partial treatment of prostate cancer. Trade Names :

Finasteride Finasteride is a synthetic antiandrogen, prescribed for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostate cancer, and hair loss. Trade Names : More...

Flutamide Flutamide is an oral non-steroidal antiandrogen, mainly prescribed for prostate cancer. The medication blocks the effect of androgen hormone and thereby inhibits the growth and spread of cancer cells. Trade Names :

Goserelin Goserelin is a synthetic analogue of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist, used to suppress production of the sex hormones (testosterone and estrogen), prescribed for the treatment of endometriosis, breast and prostate cancer. Trade Names :

Histrelin Acetate Histrelin Acetate is an analog of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), prescribed for children with central precocious puberty and also for hormone-sensitive cancers of the prostate in men and uterine fibroids in women.

Leuprolide Leuprolide is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist (hormonal chemotherapy), prescribed for prostate cancer, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and central precocious puberty. Trade Names :

Nilutamide Nilutamide is an antiandrogen, prescribed for prostate cancer. Trade Names :

Sipuleucel-T Suspension Sipuleucel-T Suspension is an autologous blood cell and immune cell activator combination, prescribed for advanced prostate cancer.

Triptorelin Triptorelin is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist, prescribed for prostate cancer.