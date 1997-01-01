medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Prostate Cancer

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Prostate Cancer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Prostate Cancer

Abarelix

Abarelix is a gonadotropin releasing-hormone (GnRH) antagonist, prescribed for prostate cancer (to treat it partially). It reduces testosterone (hormone) level in your body, which involves in the growth of most prostate cancers.

Abiraterone Acetate

Abiraterone Acetate is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for prostate cancer in patients who have received prior chemotherapy containing docetaxel. It is used either alone or with other medications (prednisone).

Cabazitaxel

Cabazitaxel is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for prostate cancer with prednisone.

Cyproterone Tablet

Cyproterone Tablet is an antiandrogen, prescribed for prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, priapism, hypersexuality, and hirsutism.

Degarelix

Degarelix is a man-made form of a protein, prescribed for prostate cancer.

Docetaxel

Docetaxel is an anti-cancer agent, mainly used for the treatment of breast, ovarian, gastric cancer, head and neck cancer, prostate cancer and non-small cell lung cancer either alone or with other medications. It belongs to taxane group. It stops the growth and spread of cancer cells.
Trade Names :
Docespera | Docemax 20 mg | Docemax 80 mg | Docemax 120 mg | Docecad (20mg/0.5mL) | Docecad (80mg/2mL) | Docecad (120mg/3mL) | Docetere (20mg/0.5mL) | Docetere (80mh/2mL) | Docetere (120mg/3mL)
More...

Enzalutamide

Enzalutamide is an androgen receptor inhibitor, prescribed for prostate cancer.

Estradiol

Estradiol is a sex hormone, prescribed for treating conditions due to menopause, treating vulval or vaginal atrophy, prostate cancer, and preventing osteoporosis (brittle bones). It is also used for estrogen replacement therapy after failure of the ovaries and to relieve the symptoms of breast cancer.
Trade Names :
Evalon (1 mg) | Progynova (1 mg) | Evalon (2 mg) | Progynova (2 mg) | Estrofem (2 mg) | Progynon Depot (10 mg) | Evalon (Vaginal) Cream | Divigel (Vaginal) (Gel) | Sandrena Gel (1 gm) | Kemicetine Antiozena
More...

Goserelin

Goserelin is a synthetic analogue of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist, used to suppress production of the sex hormones (testosterone and estrogen), prescribed for the treatment of endometriosis, breast and prostate cancer.
Trade Names :
Zoladex LA | Zoladex

Histrelin Acetate

Histrelin Acetate is an analog of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), prescribed for children with central precocious puberty and also for hormone-sensitive cancers of the prostate in men and uterine fibroids in women.

Nilutamide

Nilutamide is an antiandrogen, prescribed for prostate cancer.
Trade Names :
Niltamide

Sipuleucel-T Suspension

Sipuleucel-T Suspension is an autologous blood cell and immune cell activator combination, prescribed for advanced prostate cancer.

Triptorelin

Triptorelin is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist, prescribed for prostate cancer.
Prostate Cancer

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment
About - References -


Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.