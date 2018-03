Drugs for Primary Amenorrhea

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Primary Amenorrhea . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Primary Amenorrhea Estrogen Estrogen is a female sex hormone, prescribed for severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause, ovarian failure, osteoporosis, uterine bleeding, delayed puberty and prostate cancer. Trade Names : More... Progesterone Progesterone is a hormone, prescribed for replacement therapy in women who have passed menopause. It is also used to prevent uterine cancer. Trade Names : More...