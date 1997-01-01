Drugs for Peritoneal Cancer

medindia
List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Peritoneal Cancer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Peritoneal Cancer

Interferon Alfa 2A

Interferon Alfa 2A is prescribed for hairy cell leukemia (blood cancer), AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma (type of cancer that develops in connective tissues), recurrent or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) and chronic myelogenous leukemia (cancer of white blood cells), hepatitis C, non-Hodgin’s lymphoma. It is an immuno modulator. It may work directly against tumor cells and viruses and help the immune system fight them.

Niraparib

Niraparib is prescribed as a maintenance treatment in adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, or primary peritoneal cancer who show a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. Niraparib works by inhibiting the PARP (poly ADP-ribose polymerase) activity. It results in the formation of PARP-DNA complexes leading to the damage of DNA and tumor cell death. It benefits by improving the patient's progression-free survival and should be given only by the medical specialist who is an expert in handling anti-cancer medicines.
Peritoneal Cancer

Peritoneal Cancer

Peritoneal cancer is a rare cancer that develops in the peritoneum. Peritoneal cancers may be primary or secondary and symptoms of peritoneal cancer are vague.
