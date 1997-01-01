Drugs for Peritoneal Cancer

Interferon Alfa 2A is prescribed for hairy cell leukemia (blood cancer), AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma (type of cancer that develops in connective tissues), recurrent or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) and chronic myelogenous leukemia (cancer of white blood cells), hepatitis C, non-Hodgin’s lymphoma. It is an immuno modulator. It may work directly against tumor cells and viruses and help the immune system fight them.