Drugs for Pancreatitis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Pancreatitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Pancreatitis Albumin Human Albumin Human is derived from human plasma, used to treat shock as a result of blood loss in the body (hypovolemia), burns, low protein levels (hypoproteinemia) due to surgery or liver failure, adult respiratory distress syndrome, dialysis, and as an additional medicine in bypass surgery. It increases blood plasma volume or serum albumin levels. Trade Names : More... Camylofin Camylofin is used for the treatment of a migraine pancreatitis (pancreas inflammation), dysmenorrhea (painful periods, or menstrual cramps), spasm pain, inflammation , biliary colic (when a gallstone temporarily blocks the bile duct) or renal colic (abdominal pain caused by kidney stones ). Trade Names : More...