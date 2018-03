List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Pagets And Jaw Bone s. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Pagets And Jaw Bone Diseases

Alendronate Alendronate is a bisphosphonate, primarily used for prevention and treatment of osteoporosis in men and postmenopausal women. It is also used for Paget's disease and osteoporosis caused by steroid treatment. It reduces the amount of calcium released from the bones into the blood. Trade Names : More...

Calcitonin- Salmon Calcitonin- Salmon is a man-made version of the hormone, used to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and Paget’s disease. It is also used to treat conditions with high calcium levels in the blood such as cancers spread to the bone and hyperparathyroidism. Trade Names :

Etidronate Etidronate is a bisphosphonate, prescribed for Paget's disease, osteoporosis and hypercalcaemia. Trade Names :

Pamidronate Pamidronate is a bisphosphonate, prescribed for Paget's disease (a condition in which the bones are soft and weak and may be deformed, painful, or easily broken), high blood calcium levels (hypercalcemia) that may occur with cancer or multiple myeloma especially when the bone is affected. Trade Names : More...

Plicamycin Plicamycin is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for testicular cancer, paget's disease of bone and hypercalcemia.

Risedronate Risedronate is a bisphosphonate which also includes the drugs alendronate prescribed for the treatment of Paget's disease of bone (a disease in which the formation of bone is abnormal) and in persons with osteoporosis (a condition in which the bones become thin and weak and break easily) especially in women who have undergone menopause ('change of life,' end of menstrual periods) and in people taking glucocorticoids. Trade Names :

Tiludronate Tiludronate is a bisphosphonate, prescribed for Paget disease.