Drugs for Transplantation

Font : A- A+



List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Transplantation. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Transplantation Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin Cytomegalovirus Immune Globulin is an intravenous immune globulin (IGIV), prescribed for cytomegalovirus (CMV) disease associated with kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, and heart transplants. Trade Names :